State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.43% of CenterPoint Energy worth $1,010,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,444,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $43,123,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 63,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

