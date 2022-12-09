State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,583 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.01% of Tyson Foods worth $1,240,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campion Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

