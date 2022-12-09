State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 216,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,091,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $181.05 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

