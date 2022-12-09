State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 364,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.72% of TE Connectivity worth $1,348,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 58,791 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 87,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.