State Street Corp Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,922 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.59% of Cummins worth $1,251,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cummins by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

