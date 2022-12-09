State Street Corp Has $1 Billion Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,987,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,651,762 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.67% of Regions Financial worth $1,002,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after buying an additional 1,367,943 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,649,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after buying an additional 1,220,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

