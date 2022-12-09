State Street Corp Has $933.61 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,278,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,561 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of UDR worth $933,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 16.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 80.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.