State Street Corp Has $982.49 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,684 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.89% of AMETEK worth $982,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

