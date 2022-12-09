State Street Corp Has $985.63 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,280,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 511,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.70% of Corning worth $985,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

