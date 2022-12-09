State Street Corp Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,133,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

