State Street Corp Makes New $971.82 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $245.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.