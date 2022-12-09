State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.41% of Camden Property Trust worth $924,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $116.21 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

