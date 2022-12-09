State Street Corp Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,112,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $351,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 454.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.44.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $222.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

