State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,138,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,810 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.70% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,129,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.