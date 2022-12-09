State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,296,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $992,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $106.21 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

