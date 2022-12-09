State Street Corp Sells 1,380,988 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,486,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,380,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,216,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $74.85 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.