State Street Corp Sells 155,685 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,685 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.50% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,001,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.