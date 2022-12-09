State Street Corp Sells 75,453 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,453 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $959,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $593.25 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

