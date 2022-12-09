State Street Corp Sells 777,112 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 777,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.02% of D.R. Horton worth $925,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

