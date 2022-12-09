State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,143,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

