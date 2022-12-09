Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 88,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,464,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of analysts have commented on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,912 shares of company stock worth $3,330,950 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,350,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 775,318 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

