Stifel Firstegy Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 target price on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:WRG opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$115.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

