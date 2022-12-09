Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,020 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.24% of Stitch Fix worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,342,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 942,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 155.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 624,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

