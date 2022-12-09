Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,020 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.24% of Stitch Fix worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 432,206 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 102.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 624,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $439.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.