Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $439.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 59.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 899,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 336,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

