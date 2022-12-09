Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,935,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,041,000 after buying an additional 616,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,035,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after buying an additional 712,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

