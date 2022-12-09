SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Up 3.9%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.76 and last traded at $208.07. 38,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 988,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.44.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

