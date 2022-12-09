Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,173 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $140.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software Profile

A number of analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

