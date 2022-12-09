Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ITT were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. State Street Corp raised its position in ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

