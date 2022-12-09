Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum Profile

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.