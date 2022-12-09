Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 26.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $135.12 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

