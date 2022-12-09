Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 681.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $236.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,294,167. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

