Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Woodward by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Woodward by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Woodward by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $93.80 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

