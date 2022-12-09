Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $269,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.18.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,740. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

