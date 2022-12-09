Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,368,000 after buying an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

