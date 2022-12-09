Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,368,000 after buying an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
HALO stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.
Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.