Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Polaris were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $105.17 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

