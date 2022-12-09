Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $879,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

