Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $934,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SouthState were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $612,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.