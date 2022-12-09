Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $991,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43.
Insider Activity at FTI Consulting
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
See Also
