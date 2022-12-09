Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $992,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:DCO opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

