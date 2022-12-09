Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FR opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.