Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,677 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.54.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

