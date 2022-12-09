Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,188 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

