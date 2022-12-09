Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,584 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 395.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 12,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 773,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 4.2 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

