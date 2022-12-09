Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,114 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.8 %

GWRE stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

