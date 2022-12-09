Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,351 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after acquiring an additional 459,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

