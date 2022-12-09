Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,675 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile



Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

