Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 353,998 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 512,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

