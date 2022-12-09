Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,206 shares of company stock worth $1,781,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.