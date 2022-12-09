Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 6.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 4,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $152,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.